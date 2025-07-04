Delhi-Based PC Jeweller's Share Price Surges 15% - What Triggered This Rally?

Small Cap Stock I PC Jeweller: The shares of PC Jeweller surged 15.46 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 16.37 per share on the NSE, after the company recorded 80 per cent revenue growth in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The stock had opened with a gain of 2.35 percent today after the business update was announced a day earlier on Thursday.

The stock had been witnessing an uptrend for the last four days and is up nearly 30 percent in the period. Later at around 1 pm, it pared some of its gains to quote at Rs 16.01 apiece, up 14.19 percent.

Despite the volatility in the gold prices, the New-Delhi-headquartered jewellery firm clocked in a "standalone revenue growth of approximately 80 per cent as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year," it informed via an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the "company witnessed high demand of its products on account of wedding/festive purchases by its customers" during Q1.

"Further, the company had already reduced its outstanding debts towards its bankers by more than 50 per cent during FY 2024-25," PC Jewellers said via an exchange filing.

Currently, the small-cap stock company has assured of its internal confidence in being able to discharge its complete obligations due towards its bankers by the end of FY 2026 and thereby become debt free.

"For achieving its target, the company has further reduced its outstanding debts towards its bankers by another approximately 7.50 per cent during the quarter," it said.

On the other hand, the company continues to revamp and strengthen all the aspects of its operations, the results of which are visible in its financials. It is also optimistic about delivering exceptional performance in the upcoming quarters as well.

As of now, PC Jeweller owns 49 of the 52 stores that are spread across the country.

