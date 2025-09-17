Delhi Court Restrains Publication Of Defamatory Content Against Adani Enterprises

A Delhi court has granted interim relief to Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) by restraining the circulation of unverified and allegedly defamatory content against the company. The order was passed by Senior Civil Judge Anuj Kumar Singh while hearing a suit filed by AEL.

The company alleged that certain individuals, organisations, and online platforms were involved in publishing and sharing defamatory articles, posts, and videos. According to the firm, these actions appeared to be coordinated with the intent of harming its reputation and disrupting global business operations.

After reviewing the matter, the court observed that there was a prima facie case in favour of the company. It noted that the balance of convenience also lay with the plaintiff, considering that continuous circulation of such material could damage its public image and lead to what the judge described as a “media trial.”

In its interim order, the court directed the defendants not to publish, distribute, or circulate any unverified or unsubstantiated material that could be defamatory in nature against AEL until the next date of hearing.

The court further instructed the defendants to remove or expunge any defamatory content from their articles, social media posts, or online platforms within five days.

If complete removal was not feasible, the material was to be taken down altogether.

The court also allowed AEL to provide additional links of objectionable content for takedown. In such cases, the defendants would be required to comply, and if they failed to do so, intermediaries like Google, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) were directed to remove or disable access to the material within 36 hours.

The injunction extended to any further unverified or unsubstantiated statements made against the company. By doing so, the court sought to prevent the spread of information that could potentially tarnish the reputation of the business group without factual backing.