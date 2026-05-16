Delhi Cuts VAT On Aviation Turbine Fuel From 25% To 7%

New Delhi: In a huge relief to airlines and passengers, the Delhi government on Saturday decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 25% to 7%. Following this move, airlines purchasing fuel at Delhi airport will have to pay lower prices.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) following a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta. The move will benefit airlines which are grappling with increasing fuel prices.

The decision of the Delhi government comes just days after the the Maharashtra government reduced VAT on ATF from 18% to 7%.

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Global fuel prices are jumping due to the ongoing war in the Middle East between US-Israel and Iran, which has disrupted the energy supply chains.