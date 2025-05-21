Delhi Metro Tickets Go Live on Uber App: Benefits, Discounts and Further Plans

Passengers can now purchase Delhi Metro Tickets on the Uber India app. This comes after Uber collaborates with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

What is ONDC?

ONDC is an initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce which was launched in April 2022.

It was launched to create a digital commerce ecosystem wherein anyone can participate, be it a buyer, seller, or service provider. It is designed to create a level playing field by giving equal opportunities to all players, especially Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

It aims to combat the role of monopolistic and dominant platforms to ensure integration and interaction between all parties and encourage startups and new entrants.

What’s in it for Delhiites?



The collaboration was announced to create more benefits for Delhi-NCR users.

QR-based Tickets: They can now purchase tickets directly using the Uber app, reducing the need to stand in queues and the need for separate apps.

UPI Payments: They can pay for the tickets using UPI, simplifying the process.

“You will be able to hop onto the Uber app and book your metro ticket with the QR-based system experience, and you will be able to pay with UPI. It's an exclusive UPI payment, and the most important thing,” Uber India’s Chief Technology Officer, Praveen Neppalli Naga told ANI.

Multimodal Approach: Uber's integration of Moto, Auto, Cars, Shuttles, Bikes, and Metros offers a comprehensive single-platform solution. It is also convenient for passengers using one app to access various services.





“You're able to avail moto auto, car, shuttle, and now with the Delhi Metro. It fulfils the whole ecosystem, and this true multimodal transportation is now possible that we can offer to our consumers,” Naga added.

Discounts: X users travelling through the metro posted about 50 per cent discounts on booking tickets from the Uber App. You can book 8 tickets at a time.

Uber has announced plans to extend the metro services in three additional Indian cities by the end of 2025.

Uber X ONDC Further Expansion Plans

The public-private partnership between the two entities is in line with ONDC’s goals of creating a fair digital commerce ecosystem.

Upholding these values, they plan on expanding further and beyond in the B2B sector.