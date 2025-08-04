Delhivery Share Price: Stock Hits 52-Week High After 67% Profit Jump In Q1 FY26 And Ecom Express Deal—Is It Still A Buy?

Delhivery Share Price: Shares of Delhivery surged 6% on Monday to hit a 52-week high after the logistics company reported a strong 67% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 91 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY26).

The stock climbed 6% to Rs 455.80 on the NSE and 5.97% to Rs 455.50 on the BSE.

The rally came as benchmark indices also traded higher, with the 30-share BSE Sensex rising 207.43 points, or 0.26%, to 80,807.34, and the NSE Nifty gaining 74.35 points, or 0.30%, to 24,639.70.

Delhivery Q1 FY26 Results

In its regulatory filing on Friday, Delhivery reported that its revenue from contracts grew 6% YoY to Rs 2,294 crore, compared to Rs 2,172 crore in Q1FY25. Shipment volumes also rose 14% YoY to 20.8 crore from 18.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, the company completed its acquisition of rival Ecom Express for up to Rs 1,407 crore, further strengthening its market position.

On the operational front, Delhivery continued to deliver strong results. EBITDAM expanded as revenue from its core B2C and partial truckload (PTL) segments grew 10% and 17% YoY, respectively. The company’s FY26 outlook for the B2C segment remains robust, with management noting that the benefits of consolidation have carried into July.

While other segments such as supply chain services (SCS), full truckload (FTL), and cross-border services (CBS) posted muted growth, PTL remains a key driver owing to Delhivery’s strong network.

Delhivery Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Emkay raised its revenue estimates for FY26E and FY27E by 5% and 7%, respectively, factoring in the Ecom Express acquisition. It also expects Delhivery’s B2C segment to deliver a 19% revenue CAGR over FY25-28E. Although integration costs may impact near-term profitability, management’s target of achieving 17-18% service EBITDAM in FY26 is seen as positive for margins.

Emkay reiterated its BUY rating and revised its target price to Rs 450 (up 10% from Rs 410) using a DCF methodology.

Delhivery Share Price History

Over the past three years, Delhivery’s stock has declined by 26.68%, but it has staged a strong recovery, rising 8.19% in two years and 9.59% over the past year. It has gained 30.83% year-to-date, 38.41% in the past six months, 48.44% in three months, 16.95% in one month, 5.32% in two weeks, and 6.38% in the past week.

The stock currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 34,040.86 crore and is part of the BSE 500 index, with a 52-week high of Rs 457.95 and a low of Rs 236.80.