Delhivery Share Price Surges 10% In Early Trade — Buy, Sell Or Hold Now?

Delhivery Share Price Today: Delhivery share price soared 10% in early trade on Monday, following the company’s robust Q4FY25 earnings report.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 336.95 and climbed to an intraday high of Rs 353.10, which is also where it was trading at 9:53 AM — up 32.10 or 10.00%.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 335.85 and hit a high of Rs 352.90 at 9:54 AM — a gain of 32.05 or 9.99%.

Delhivery posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 73 crore in Q4FY25, compared to a loss of ₹69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q4FY24). This marks the company's fourth straight quarter of profitability.

“Profit after tax was ₹162 crore in FY25, an increase of ₹411 crore year-on-year from a loss of ₹249 crore in FY24, marking FY25 as the first full year of PAT profitability,” the company said in a statement.



Revenue and EBITDA Show Strong Growth

The logistics company reported a 6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from services, reaching Rs 2,192 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹2,076 crore in Q4FY24.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to ₹119 crore, reflecting a 5.4% margin, from Rs 46 crore (2.2% margin) in Q4FY24.

Brokerage house Emkay Global said in a report, “Delhivery’s Q4FY25 print was a mixed bag, with revenue missing our estimate by 4% while EBITDA registered an 18% beat.”

The report noted that the B2C segment showed only 3% YoY growth due to “subdued demand and insourcing by Meesho.” However, the Partial Truckload (PTL) segment delivered another strong quarter.





“With Delhivery’s acquisition of Ecom Express, the management is hopeful of pricing sanity prevailing in the 3PL B2C industry. Some pick-up is being seen in Q1FY26 volume owing to this consolidation,” the note added.



Despite cutting FY26E/27E revenue estimates by 5%/6% respectively, Emkay maintained a BUY rating and revised the target price to Rs 380 (from Rs 400), citing the company’s scale and cost advantages from its integrated logistics offerings.

