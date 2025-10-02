'Dependence Must Not Turn Into Compulsion': Mohan Bhagwat Call For Swadeshi Amid 50% US Tariff

Amid 50 per cent US tariffs imposed on Indian goods, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, October 2, said impact of the punitive levy was felt by everyone in India.

Speaking at the annual Vijayadashami address, he said, "The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them. The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation.

"This dependence must not turn into compulsion... We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance. Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion.”

Bhagwat was speaking at the annual Vijayadashami address, which this year marked 100 years of the RSS' existence and work towards nation-building.

The RSS Chief also condemned cross-border terrorism stating the recent killing of 26 Indian citizens during the Pahalgam attack.

"Terrorists from across the border killed 26 Indians after asking their religion. The nation was mourning and angry about the terror attack. With complete preparations, our government and armed forces gave a befitting reply. The government's dedication, the armed forces' valour, and the unity in the society presented an ideal atmosphere in the country," he said.

Bhagwat also stated that after the Pahalgam attack, stances of various nations revealed the nature and extent of their friendship with India

"The role played by various nations after this incident and our operation revealed our true friends. Within the country as well, there are unconstitutional elements who try to destabilise the country," he said.