sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 16:29 IST, August 19th 2024

Deposit growth trailing credit concerns a "statistical myth" if seen since FY22: SBI Economists

The economists pitched for changes in tax treatment on deposits so as to help banks' larger flows to help with the credit growth.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deposit growth trailing credit concerns a "statistical myth" if seen since FY22: SBI Economists
Deposit growth trailing credit concerns a "statistical myth" if seen since FY22: SBI Economists | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:29 IST, August 19th 2024