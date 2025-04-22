From Buckets to Biryani: KFC Operator Devyani International Acquires ‘Biryani By Kilo’

Devyani International Ltd (DIL), the operator of quick-service restaurant chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut as well as Costa Coffee, on Tuesday announced its plan to acquire the homegrown chain 'Biryani by Kilo'.

The company, which is promoted by the Jaipuria family, is set to acquire a majority stake in Sky Gate Hospitality, which is the firm that operates restaurants under the 'Biryani by Kilo' brand name, along with other brands, a regulatory filing said.

What Did Devyani International Say?

While the number of shares or the acquisition price has not been disclosed by the firm, the company shared that the board members are set to meet and approve the proposal on April 24, 2025.

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday, April 24, 2025 inter-alia, to consider and approve the definitive agreements and issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis to discharge the consideration payable for acquisition of controlling equity stake in Sky Gate Hospitality Private Limited, operating restaurants under the brand 'Biryani by Kilo' and other brands," it said.

More About Sky Gate Hospitality

Other than operating 'Biryani by Kilo', Sky gate Hospitality also operates cloud kitchens and a few other smaller brands.

The Biryani & Kebab delivery chain BBK which was started in 2015, has more than 70 dine-in outlets all over India.

More About Devyani International