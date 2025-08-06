Dharavi Commercial Units Must Submit Consent for Extra Space by August 24: DRP Issues Notice

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has issued a public notice asking eligible commercial and industrial unit holders to submit their consent forms by August 24 if they want to buy extra space beyond the free 225 sq ft offered under the rehabilitation scheme. Those interested must submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) either online through the DRP website or in person at the Public Relations Office, NMDPL, Railway Scrap Yard, Mahim (West), Mumbai – 400017. Under the current policy, all eligible units in the Dharavi Notified Area can get up to 225 sq ft of space free, or their current unit size—whichever is less. If their ground-floor unit is more than 250 sq ft, they can purchase additional area at construction cost, which will be based on ready reckoner rates and offered with a sliding scale of discounts.

Also Read: Adani Group's Dharavi Redevelopment Project to begin survey for rehabilitation of Dharavi residents | Republic World



A DRP official said, “Eligible unit holders get 225 sq ft free. If they want more space, it will be available at construction cost. But they must submit consent by August 24.”



To qualify, units must have existed before January 1, 2000, and have valid documents like a Gumasta license from the BMC or an LT-2 electricity meter from BEST.



If the consent form is not submitted by the deadline, it will be treated as a decision not to opt for additional space.



The state government has also cleared a new policy to accommodate lessees and businesses without ownership documents. They will be housed within the 10% commercial area of the rehabilitation buildings. This move ensures that Dharavi’s small businesses can continue to operate and supports the local “walk-to-work” culture.



As per the tender terms, both old and new businesses in Dharavi will get a five-year refund on State GST (SGST). They will also receive ownership papers for their premises, which will help them access bank loans and expand their businesses.





