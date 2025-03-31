Did Hindustan Aeronautics Limited 'Transfer' Sensitive Tech To Russia? Govt Responds

The Ministry of External Affairs has retracted an article from an American newspaper that claimed the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) may have "re-routed British sensitive equipment" to Russia's Rosoboronexport, which is sanctioned by the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"We (Ministry of External Affairs) have seen a report published by The New York Times. The said report is factually incorrect and misleading. It has tried to frame issues and distort facts to suit a political narrative," sources told ANI.

"The Indian entity (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-HAL) mentioned in the report has scrupulously followed all its international obligations on strategic trade controls and end-user commitments," it added.

"India’s robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade continues to guide overseas commercial ventures by its companies. We expect reputed media outlets to undertake basic due diligence while publishing such reports, which obviously was overlooked in the instant case," it concluded.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is a Navratna DPSU headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company is a major designer, developer, and manufacturer of aircraft, helicopters, engines, and avionics, serving both military and civil markets.

HAL Rs 62,700 Cr Order

Recently, the Ministry of Defence signed two contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on March 28, 2025, for 156 LCH Prachand helicopters worth Rs 62,700 crore (excluding taxes).

The Indian Air Force will receive 66 helicopters, while the Indian Army will get 90. Deliveries will begin in the third year and continue over five years.