Did India Stop Buying Russian Oil? Read MEA's Strong Response Over Donald Trump’s Claim

US President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that India may have stopped buying oil from Russia, calling it “a good step” if true.

However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that the country’s energy purchases are guided by market dynamics and national interest and said it was unaware of any such specific development.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard. I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens.”

Responding to questions during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s approach to oil sourcing remains unchanged.

“You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics,” he stated.

India's energy purchases are driven by market forces and national interests, and there are no reports of Indian oil firms halting Russian imports, MEA sources told Republic.

Trump Imposed 25% Tariff

The remarks come amid rising tensions between the two countries after Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods and threatened additional penalties over India’s commercial dealings with Russia and its membership in the BRICS grouping.

India, which depends on imports for 85% of its crude oil needs, has consistently maintained that its purchases are based on securing affordable energy supplies while adhering to international norms.

Despite US criticism, Indian oil companies have complied with the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil set by Washington.

Trade Tensions and Tariffs

The oil debate comes against the backdrop of rising trade tensions. On Wednesday, Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods and penalties linked to Russian oil imports, even as discussions for an interim trade deal continued.

Trump criticised India’s high tariffs, saying, “India was one of the highest tariff nations in the world—100 points, 150 points, even 175 per cent. They sell a lot to us, but we don’t buy from them because the tariff is so high.”

Despite this, Trump referred to PM Modi as “a friend” and said talks were ongoing: “Now they’re willing to cut it very substantially. But we’ll see what happens. We’re talking to India now.”

Meanwhile, both nations continue trade talks despite differences on tariffs and agriculture market access, with a US delegation expected to visit New Delhi later this month.

India remains confident that its relationship with Washington will “continue to move forward,” the MEA said.