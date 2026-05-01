Complainant In JP Morgan Sexual Abuse Case Identified As Indian Banker Chirayu Rana - All You Need To Know

After a lawsuit was filed against JP Morgan executive Lorna Hajdini alleging a case of sexual abuse, and racial harassment, her legal team issued a denial in comments to The New York Post.

The lawsuit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, names executive director Lorna Hajdini, 37, as the defendant. The complainant has been identified as Chirayu Rana, who is a married banker and worked in the company's leveraged finance division.

Post allegations of sexual abuse JP Morgan launched an internal investigation and found no supporting evidence basis. The global financial services firm has also denied the allegations part of a lawsuit filed on Monday.

According to the complaint, the alleged misconduct started in spring 2024 after Rana joined the team as a senior vice president and Hajdini assumed a senior role. The Indian-origin banker claims she used her seniority to force him into several sexual encounters and subjected him to constant verbal harassment.

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“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations,” the company said, citing media reports.

Chirayu Rana Alleged 'Sexual Abuse' Ordeal As Per Court Filings

Among the severe allegations raised, the Asian banker was allegedly drugged with substances such as Rohypnol and Viagra, while also being threatened bonus if he did not adhere to her personal demands.

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She allegedly remarked, “Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players. They get me so wet.”

Rana claims that Hajdini offered oral sex inside the office on two occasions, once stating, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.”

However, a New-York based publication noted that the complainant did not report to Hajdini.

While both worked on the leveraged finance team, sources told The New York Post that Hajdini reported to managing director Brandon Graffeo, while the complainant was supervised by another managing director, Jon Wolter.

Hajdini had graduated from the NYU's Stern School of Business and is also involved with Minds Matter, a non-profit organisation that supports underprivileged students pursuing higher education, as per the report.