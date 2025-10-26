Dividend Alert: 16 Stocks Including Infosys, CESC, Tanla Platforms to Trade Ex-Divididend Next Week - Check Full List & Payout Details

Infosys, CESC, Tanla Platforms, L&T Tech, REC, and Coforge are among 16 companies set to trade ex-dividend from Oct 27. Check full list, dates & payout details. | Image: Freepix

As the Indian equity market enters a flurry of dividend announcements and corporate actions, next week stands out for a notable number of companies going ex-dividend, meaning their shares will trade without the entitlement to the next declared dividend. This is a key date for investors assessing dividend capture strategies or simply deciding whether to hold through the payout.



Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know, the companies involved, what it means to trade ex-dividend, and how to interpret the price adjustments.



Companies Trading Ex-Dividend Next Week

Here are the major companies (in India) that will trade ex-dividend in the week beginning Monday, 27 October 2025, along with the announced dividend amount.

Monday, 27 October 2025

360 ONE WAM Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹6 per share



Central Bank of India — Interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share



CESC Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹6 per share



CRISIL Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹16 per share

Advertisement



Infosys Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹23 per share



L&T Technology Services Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹18 per share

Advertisement



PCBL Chemical Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹6 per share



REC Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹4.60 per share



Tanla Platforms Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹6 per share



Friday, 31 October 2025

Coforge Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹4 per share



Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd — Dividend (amount un-specified)



Julien Agro Infratech Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share



Laurus Labs Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share



NRB Bearings Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share



PDS Ltd — Interim dividend (amount un-specified)



Supreme Petrochem Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share



The list is drawn from data collected on the Bombay Stock Exchange website.



Stock Split & Other Corporate Actions

In addition to dividends, one significant corporate action is scheduled:

KSE Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1, and will trade ex-split on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.



Several other companies have announced corporate actions (amalgamations, spin-offs) for next week as well, signaling that investors should pay attention not just to dividends but structure changes too.

Headline Companies — Quick Look

Below is a quick snapshot of a few of the higher-profile firms going ex-dividend next week:

Infosys Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹23 per share — trading ex-dividend on 27 Oct.



CESC Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹6 per share — ex-dividend on 27 Oct.



Tanla Platforms Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹6 per share — ex on 27 Oct.



L&T Technology Services Ltd: Interim dividend ₹18 per share — ex on 27 Oct.



CRISIL Ltd: Interim dividend ₹16 per share — ex on 27 Oct.



Supreme Petrochem Ltd: Dividend ₹2.5 per share — ex on 31 Oct.



Investor Checklist

If you hold or are considering holding any of the stocks listed above, or any that are approaching ex-dividend status, here’s a quick checklist:

Confirm the ex-date for the company and the amount of dividend announced.



Ensure your trade settles in time so you’re a shareholder at the close of business the day prior to the ex-date.



Assess the payout in context of the company’s overall payout ratio, cash-flow health and balance sheet.



Factor in tax treatment of dividend income (including any dividend distribution tax or applicable tax slabs).



Evaluate post-ex behaviour of the stock — while price may adjust downwards, market sentiment and fundamentals can offset this.