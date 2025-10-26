Updated 26 October 2025 at 08:19 IST
Dividend Alert: 16 Stocks Including Infosys, CESC, Tanla Platforms to Trade Ex-Divididend Next Week - Check Full List & Payout Details
Next week, several prominent Indian companies — including Infosys Ltd, CESC Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd — will trade ex-dividend, meaning new buyers won’t receive the upcoming payout. Insight into the implications for investors as shares adjust for these distributions.
As the Indian equity market enters a flurry of dividend announcements and corporate actions, next week stands out for a notable number of companies going ex-dividend, meaning their shares will trade without the entitlement to the next declared dividend. This is a key date for investors assessing dividend capture strategies or simply deciding whether to hold through the payout.
Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know, the companies involved, what it means to trade ex-dividend, and how to interpret the price adjustments.
Companies Trading Ex-Dividend Next Week
Here are the major companies (in India) that will trade ex-dividend in the week beginning Monday, 27 October 2025, along with the announced dividend amount.
Monday, 27 October 2025
360 ONE WAM Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹6 per share
Central Bank of India — Interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share
CESC Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹6 per share
CRISIL Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹16 per share
Infosys Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹23 per share
L&T Technology Services Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹18 per share
PCBL Chemical Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹6 per share
REC Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹4.60 per share
Tanla Platforms Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹6 per share
Friday, 31 October 2025
Coforge Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹4 per share
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd — Dividend (amount un-specified)
Julien Agro Infratech Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share
Laurus Labs Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share
NRB Bearings Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share
PDS Ltd — Interim dividend (amount un-specified)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd — Interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share
The list is drawn from data collected on the Bombay Stock Exchange website.
Stock Split & Other Corporate Actions
In addition to dividends, one significant corporate action is scheduled:
KSE Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1, and will trade ex-split on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.
Several other companies have announced corporate actions (amalgamations, spin-offs) for next week as well, signaling that investors should pay attention not just to dividends but structure changes too.
Headline Companies — Quick Look
Below is a quick snapshot of a few of the higher-profile firms going ex-dividend next week:
Infosys Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹23 per share — trading ex-dividend on 27 Oct.
CESC Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹6 per share — ex-dividend on 27 Oct.
Tanla Platforms Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹6 per share — ex on 27 Oct.
L&T Technology Services Ltd: Interim dividend ₹18 per share — ex on 27 Oct.
CRISIL Ltd: Interim dividend ₹16 per share — ex on 27 Oct.
Supreme Petrochem Ltd: Dividend ₹2.5 per share — ex on 31 Oct.
Investor Checklist
If you hold or are considering holding any of the stocks listed above, or any that are approaching ex-dividend status, here’s a quick checklist:
Confirm the ex-date for the company and the amount of dividend announced.
Ensure your trade settles in time so you’re a shareholder at the close of business the day prior to the ex-date.
Assess the payout in context of the company’s overall payout ratio, cash-flow health and balance sheet.
Factor in tax treatment of dividend income (including any dividend distribution tax or applicable tax slabs).
Evaluate post-ex behaviour of the stock — while price may adjust downwards, market sentiment and fundamentals can offset this.
Be cautious of ‘chasing’ a dividend alone — higher yield may come with higher risk or weaker growth prospects.
