Dividend Alert: Alembic Pharma to Pay Rs 11 per Share, Record Date Set For July 29

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a major Indian pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) has announced a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The dividend proposal, which is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), represents a payout of 550% on the face value of Rs2 per share.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Record date

Alembic has also informed stock exchanges that July 29 has been fixed as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend. The company’s AGM is scheduled to take place on August 5, with the dividend distribution expected to commence from August 7 upon approval.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 29th July, 2025 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of members of the Company to receive dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025. The payment of dividend will be made on or from Thursday, 7th August, 2025, upon the same being approved at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 5th August 2025.”

Also Read: https://www.republicworld.com/india/general-news/india-poised-to-become-pharmacy-of-the-world-eyes-usd-1-trillion-pharma-industry-by-2047

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Stock price reaction

Alembic Pharma share price rose nearly 2% following the declaration of the record date for dividend distribution. Alembic Pharma share price today opened at ₹983.70 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,000, and an intraday low of Rs 976.35 per share and finally closed at Rs 997.90.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Financial results