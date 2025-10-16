Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading Stock Recommendations: Top 6 Stocks With Up to 25% Upside For Samvat 2082

With Samvat 2082 ushering in a new trading year, Ashika Stock Broking has released its annual Diwali Muhurat Picks, recommending six stocks across sectors, banking, FMCG, apparel, manufacturing, and recycling, with potential returns between 20% and 25%.



The six recommended stocks include Punjab National Bank (PNB), Dabur India Ltd., Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd., Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd., Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd., and RedTape Ltd.



Top Stocks Pick For Diwali 2025



Punjab National Bank

Ashika has set a target price of Rs 140 for Punjab National Bank, implying an upside of nearly 22% from its current level of ₹115.

The brokerage noted that PNB, India’s second-largest public sector bank, is “strategically rebalancing its loan book towards retail, agriculture, and MSME segments, targeting a 57–59% mix.”



With global business expanding 10.6% YoY to ₹27.88 lakh crore and NPAs declining sharply (GNPA at 3.78%, Net NPA at 0.38%), Ashika expects steady credit growth ahead. The report added, “Core MSME growth remains strong at ~19% YoY, aided by digital onboarding and improved risk management.”



Dabur India

For Dabur India Ltd., Ashika projects a target price of Rs 580 (20% upside). The brokerage said the GST rate reduction on FMCG goods from 12–18% to 5% has strengthened Dabur’s affordability in rural markets, expanding its reach.



“Nearly 85% of Dabur’s portfolio now falls under the lower tax slab, driving higher demand in price-sensitive markets,” the report highlighted.

Ashika expects Dabur’s beverage segment, led by the premium Activ range, to grow over 30%, while its oral care and skincare segments sustain double-digit growth. The brokerage valued the stock at a P/E of 39.7x on FY27 estimates.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle

Ashika is bullish on Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. (ABLBL), setting a target price of Rs 175, a 25% upside from Rs 140.

The demerged entity from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail owns premium brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, and Peter England.

The brokerage said, “The company plans to double its scale by FY30, add 250 stores annually, and become debt-free within three years.”

With omni-channel retail penetration at 40% and emerging brands like Reebok and American Eagle gaining traction, Ashika expects strong double-digit growth in the second half of FY26.



Standard Glass Lining Technology

Among mid-cap industrial plays, Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd. (SGLTL) is a standout pick. With a target price of Rs 220, Ashika expects 24% upside from the current Rs 177.

The company recently launched Shell & Tube Glass Lined Heat Exchangers in partnership with AG Japan — a first in India. “SGLTL is the only Indian company with this technology, giving it a competitive edge in pharma and chemical process equipment,” Ashika said.

With export revenue projected to rise from 4% to 15% by FY26-end and a ₹130 crore greenfield expansion, Ashika expects the company’s margins to expand significantly.