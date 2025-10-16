Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading: Top Stock Picks With Up to 52% Upside for Samvat 2082

In its latest Diwali Picks 2025 report, ACMIIL noted that the Indian equity market faced correction through Samvat 2081 due to global headwinds such as tariff tensions and geopolitical risks. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth ₹4.29 lakh crore between October 2024 and September 2025.



However, strong domestic institutional support, with DIIs purchasing ₹7.64 lakh crore worth of equities, and consistent SIP inflows helped stabilize benchmark indices. The brokerage expects India’s economy to grow at 6.8% in FY26, supported by policy reforms, stable inflation, and robust domestic demand.



Policy Support and Economic Resilience

The report highlights that government spending continues to be a key growth driver. The 2025–26 Union Budget prioritizes capital expenditure, infrastructure, and tax relief to sustain consumption. The rationalization of GST into two slabs (5% and 18%) and RBI’s liquidity measures are seen as pro-growth triggers.

Additionally, India’s favorable monsoon, strong PMI and GST data, and buoyant forex reserves underpin ACMIIL’s bullish stance. The brokerage believes India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, with equity markets offering compelling long-term opportunities despite near-term volatility.



ACMIIL’s Top Diwali Stock Picks for Samvat 2082

ACMIIL has curated a diversified basket of nine stocks from infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing, hospitality, and pharma sectors, offering upside potential between 11% and 52%.

1. Power Mech Projects Ltd.



CMP - Rs 2,705

Target - Rs 4,099

Upside: 52%

A top pick from the civil construction sector, Power Mech boasts a massive order backlog of Rs 53,994 crore as of March 2025, providing long-term visibility. Its O&M and MDO (Mining Development & Operations) businesses are key profit drivers. ACMIIL sees strong growth opportunities from India’s Rs 112 lakh crore infrastructure pipeline and renewable energy goals.

2. Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd.

CMP - Rs 1,400

Target - Rs 1,591

(Upside: 14%)

India’s largest private port operator continues to strengthen its global footprint with operations in Israel, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka. ACMIIL expects the company to benefit from policy tailwinds under Sagarmala and Gati Shakti, and from the rollout of Dedicated Freight Corridors enhancing logistics efficiency.

3. Polycab India Ltd.

CMO - Rs 7,595

Target - Rs 8,440

Upside - 11%

Polycab, the market leader in cables and electricals, is riding high on infrastructure expansion and a booming real estate market. Under its Project Spring (2025–30), Polycab plans ₹6,000–8,000 crore in capex to accelerate growth, targeting export contribution above 10% and FMEG segment profitability.

4. J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd

CMP- Rs 645

Target Price - Rs 950

Upside - 47%

A leading EPC contractor in metros and road infrastructure, JKIL is executing major projects across Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. With advanced tunnelling capabilities and a strong order book from MMRDA, NHAI, and DMRC, the company stands to benefit from India’s ongoing urban transport expansion.

5. Gravita India Ltd.

CMP: 1,564

Target Price: 2,385

Upside: 52%

Jaipur-based recycling major Gravita India is scaling up its global capacity to 7.3 lakh TPA by FY28, backed by ₹1,500 crore capex. It’s well-positioned to tap the rising demand for recycled lead, aluminum, and plastics, driven by sustainability mandates and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules.

6. Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.

CMP: 927

Target Price: 1,072

Upside: 16%

As India’s largest private wagon manufacturer with a 25% market share, Titagarh Rail is set to gain from rising capex in rail infrastructure and the rollout of new Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. With an order book of ₹26,000 crore, ACMIIL sees the stock as a strong long-term play in mobility solutions.

7. Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

CMP: 167

Target Price: 217

Upside: 30%

India’s largest mid-market hotel chain, Lemon Tree, operates across 212 properties with over 17,000 rooms. Its asset-light model via Carnation Hotels and strong domestic demand outlook support sustained earnings growth. ACMIIL notes the company’s target to become debt-free within 18 months as a key positive.

8. Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

CMP: 3,730

Target Price: 4,565

Upside: 22%

Engineering behemoth L&T remains ACMIIL’s preferred infrastructure play, with a diversified order book exceeding 3x annual revenues. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the National Infrastructure Pipeline and India’s push toward green hydrogen, semiconductors, and data centers.

9. Cipla Ltd.