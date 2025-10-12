Diwali 2025 Stock Market Holidays: Dates, Muhurat Trading Timings, And Details

The Indian stock market observes several holidays each year, with Diwali being a key occasion that affects trading. In 2025, closures around Diwali will create an extended break, including weekends.

This implies that the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will both be closed for four days in a row.

Key Holidays in October 2025

Dhanteras: Falls on Sunday, October 19. As it's a weekend, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will already be closed, extending the non-trading period. Diwali Laxmi Pujan: Tuesday, October 21. Both BSE and NSE will remain shut for the full day, except for a brief Muhurat Trading window (more on this below). Balipratipada: Wednesday, October 22. Another full-day closure for the exchanges.

This schedule results in a four-day continuous shutdown from October 19 (Sunday) through October 22 (Wednesday). The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives segments will also halt trading during these four days.

For context, other notable stock market holidays later in 2025 include November 5 for Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and December 25 for Christmas.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a unique, one-hour session held annually on Diwali by Indian stock exchanges. The term "Muhurat" refers to an auspicious moment in the Hindu calendar, and many participants view it as a ritual for good luck in the coming year.

It's symbolic, marking the start of a new Samvat (Hindu calendar year)-in 2025, this will be Samvat 2082.

Unlike regular trading, this session is exclusive to BSE and NSE; no other global exchanges conduct it. It attracts investors, traders, and brokers who often make small, token trades as part of cultural traditions rather than just for profit.

Muhurat Trading Timings and Structure for 2025

According to circulars from NSE and BSE issued on September 22, 2025, the session is set for Tuesday, October 21—the same day as Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

Note that the exchanges are closed otherwise on this date.

Pre-Opening Session: Starts at 1:30 pm for 15 minutes. This allows order placement to determine opening prices.

Starts at 1:30 pm for 15 minutes. This allows order placement to determine opening prices. Main Trading Window: From 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm (one hour). All buy and sell transactions occur here.

From 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm (one hour). All buy and sell transactions occur here. Post-Closing Session: Trade modifications permitted until 2:55 pm for adjustments and settlements.

All trades during this session carry normal settlement obligations, meaning they must be fulfilled like any regular trade.

The session covers various segments, including equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing.

In comparison, the 2024 Muhurat Trading occurred on November 1, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Historical Insights

Over the last 16 years, Muhurat sessions have often seen positive market performance, with benchmark indices closing higher in 13 instances. Trading volumes are typically lower, but the optimistic mood prevails.

These holidays and the Muhurat session highlight how cultural events influence India's financial markets.