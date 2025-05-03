DMart Q4 Results 2025: Radhakishan Damani-Led Retail Chain Net Profit Slips 2%; Revenue Soars 16.8% - Check Details

Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL), the retail chain known for its D-Mart brand. | Image: DMart

DMart Q4 Results 2025: Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL), the retail chain known for its D-Mart brand, has announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31, 2025.

For the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4), D-Mart's total revenue reached Rs 14,872 crore, marking a 16.8% increase from Rs 12,727 crore in the same period last year.

For the full year FY25, revenue stood at Rs 59,358 crore, a 16.7% growth compared to Rs 50,789 crore in FY24.

Profit and Margins

Despite the growth in revenue, the company reported a slight dip in profitability. Q4FY25 net profit was Rs 551 crore, a decrease of 2% from Rs 563 crore in Q4FY24.

The PAT (Profit After Tax) margin also decreased from 4.4% to 3.7%.

For the full year, net profit stood at Rs 2,707 crore, an increase from Rs 2,536 crore in FY24, though the PAT margin also slightly declined from 5.0% to 4.6%.

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The basic EPS for Q4FY25 stood at Rs 8.47, compared to Rs 8.66 in the same quarter last year. For FY25, the basic EPS was Rs 41.61, up from Rs 38.99 in FY24, reflecting a steady increase in earnings per share.

Operational Highlights

D-Mart continued its expansion, adding 28 new stores in Q4FY25, bringing the total number of new stores for FY25 to 50.

The company follows an Everyday Low Cost – Everyday Low Price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy, which allows it to procure goods at competitive prices, offering value to customers through affordable pricing.

Profitability and Future Outlook

The company’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) for Q4FY25 was Rs 955 crore, almost in line with Rs 944 crore in Q4FY24.