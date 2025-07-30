DMart Shares Surges Nearly 8% - Here's What Behind This Radhakishan Damani Led Retail Stock's Rally

Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL), share prices surged nearly 8 per cent in trade on July 30, 2025. | Image: DMart

DMart Share Price: Supermarket chain operator Avenue Supermarts or Dmart's shares surged nearly 8 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,324 apiece after the company announced addtion of new brick-and-mortar stores going forward during an investor call held on July 30, Wednesday.

The Radhakishan Damani led company's present overall store count of 426 would increase by 11 new outlets in the June quarter. The retail major recently launched a new store Pathankot, Punjab on July 29, 2025.

DMart said it will see its value rertail rise by a multidecedal oppurtunity, and any retailer, who stands for something meaningful stands to benefit from it.

Earlier this month, DMart's MD & CEO Neville Noronha informed that the Mumbai-headquartered retail coporation seeks to leverage growth possibilities via increased store count and categories in a state of evolution.

Further, Neville said that the nature of value-retailing was to keep on adapting, and reinventing.

"It is literally war like. If we focus on delivering the best value and focus on doing just one thing, we will continue to be relevant to the customer for a long time to come. DMart through DMart stores and DMart Ready is the way to go," he said.

Store expansion for DMart seems to be the road ahead given its retail business registering a growth by 2 percent in FY25 to 17.2 million sq feet, and revenue from per sq feet retail business area coming in at close to Rs 33,896 crore, higher than FY24.

"Differentiation is over played and over celebrated. Consistency is actually a larger driver of competitive advantage in Value Retail. Differentiation works up to a point, to prove a model, a pilot test, a profitability construct, a unique proposition," as per the top official of DMart.