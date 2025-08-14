'Doesn't Matter What Trump Says': JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal Takes Jibe At Donald Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark

Updated 14 August 2025 at 18:13 IST
JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal on Thursday brushed off US President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of India, asserting that the country’s economic momentum remains strong and irreversible.
Speaking at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the listing ceremony of JSW Cement, Jindal said India is not only one of the largest economies globally but also the fastest-growing among major economies.
“We are going to see a great future for India, because India is growing. It’s one of the largest, fastest-growing large economies in the world. Whatever Trump may say, that doesn’t matter. We are the fastest-growing large economy in the world,” Jindal remarked, days after President Trump labelled India a “dead economy.”
Trump’s comments came amid ongoing trade policy negotiations between Washington and New Delhi, with the US President expressing frustration over India’s continued purchase of discounted oil from Russia. “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together,” Trump reportedly said.
Jindal, however, dismissed such remarks, stressing that India’s growth trajectory is powered by structural strengths, rising domestic consumption, robust infrastructure development, and a pro-investment policy environment.
“India needs aggressive companies, India needs growth. We can’t be conservative, we have to be aggressive—and that’s in our DNA,” he said, referring to JSW Group’s rapid expansion plans.
Highlighting the growth outlook for JSW Cement, Jindal noted that the company is poised for accelerated expansion in line with India’s infrastructure boom. Shares of JSW Cement Ltd debuted on the NSE with a premium of over 4% against the issue price of Rs 147.
Notably, Donald Trump’s remarks on India are the latest in a series of sharp statements he has made about trade and economic relations with New Delhi. The US President frequently accused India of imposing “high tariffs” on American goods, singling out products like Harley-Davidson motorcycles and agricultural exports.
