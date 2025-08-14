'Doesn't Matter What Trump Says': JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal Takes Jibe At Donald Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark

Speaking at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the listing ceremony of JSW Cement, Jindal said India is not only one of the largest economies globally but also the fastest-growing among major economies.



“We are going to see a great future for India, because India is growing. It’s one of the largest, fastest-growing large economies in the world. Whatever Trump may say, that doesn’t matter. We are the fastest-growing large economy in the world,” Jindal remarked, days after President Trump labelled India a “dead economy.”



Trump’s comments came amid ongoing trade policy negotiations between Washington and New Delhi, with the US President expressing frustration over India’s continued purchase of discounted oil from Russia. “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together,” Trump reportedly said.



Jindal, however, dismissed such remarks, stressing that India’s growth trajectory is powered by structural strengths, rising domestic consumption, robust infrastructure development, and a pro-investment policy environment.