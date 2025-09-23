Updated 23 September 2025 at 21:04 IST
Donald Trump Again Blames India And China For 'Funding' Russia's War
Donald Trump blamed India and China for funding Russia’s war in Ukraine during his UNGA speech, warning of strong US tariffs. His remarks come as External Affairs Minister Jaishankar visits the US, raising doubts over whether Trump would lift existing punitive tariffs amid ongoing trade talks.
United States President Donald Trump, in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), blamed China and India for “financially supporting” Russia’s war in Ukraine.
He accused both nations of continuing to purchase Russian oil, calling them the “primary funders” of the conflict. The President also criticized certain NATO countries for continuing to buy Russian energy despite opposing Moscow’s actions, calling it “embarrassing.”
“China and India are primary funders of the ongoing war in Ukraine, by purchasing Russian oil. But inexcusably, some NATO nations have not cut off much Russian energy. Some European nations are purchasing oil from Russia and fighting it. It’s embarrassing,” he said in his speech.
Trump warned that if Russia does not agree to negotiate an end to the war, the US is prepared to impose “a very strong round of powerful tariffs.” He urged European nations to adopt similar measures, stressing that their proximity to the conflict required them to take more decisive action.
“You’re much closer to the city. We have an ocean in between. You’re right there, and Europe has to step it up. They can’t be doing what they’re doing. They’re buying oil and gas from Russia,” he said.
The speech underscores the complexities of global energy politics and the challenges in balancing economic ties with strategic objectives.
However, Trump’s remarks come against the backdrop of India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, who is currently in the US for high-level trade negotiations. The timing of Trump’s comments has again raised questions about whether he would consider lifting any of the existing “punitive tariffs” imposed during his administration, or if his tougher stance could complicate ongoing discussions between the two nations.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. The meeting comes amidst escalating tensions between India and the US over trade tariffs and a major hike in H-1B visa fees imposed by the Trump administration.
