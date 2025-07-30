Donald Trump Announces Tariffs, Penalty On India LIVE Updates: US President Levy 25% Trade Tax Plus Penalty For Russian Imports

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from India starting on Aug. 1. | Image: Republic

US Tariffs on India Live: US President Donald Trump has issued a sharp warning to India, announcing that a 25% tariff will be imposed on Indian exports to the United States starting August 1, along with an additional penalty. In a post on his social media platform, Trump criticised India's high tariffs, calling them "among the highest in the world," and accused the country of maintaining "the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers." He said the US has done "relatively little business" with India over the years because of these restrictive measures.

Trump also pointed out India's strong ties with Russia, saying it continues to buy "the vast majority of its military equipment from Russia" and remains "Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China," despite global pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. He declared, “All things are not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August 1st. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAGA!”

Trump also emphasised that "the August first deadline is the August first deadline—it stands strong and will not be extended."