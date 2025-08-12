Donald Trump Defends Tariffs, Criticizes Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon

US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to defend the impact of tariffs implemented during his administration, claiming they have been hugely beneficial for the United States economy. In his post, Trump argued that the tariffs have generated “trillions of dollars” in revenue for the country, positively influencing the stock market and overall national wealth.

Trump insisted that despite concerns, tariffs have not contributed to inflation or caused any significant economic problems. Instead, he claimed the tariffs have resulted in “massive amounts of cash pouring into our Treasury’s coffers.” He further stated that most consumers have not borne the cost of tariffs directly; rather, it has been companies and governments—many foreign—that have absorbed these expenses.

“Trillions of Dollars are being taken in on Tariffs, which has been incredible for our Country, its Stock Market, its General Wealth, and just about everything else. It has been proven, that even at this late stage, Tariffs have not caused Inflation, or any other problems for America, other than massive amounts of CASH pouring into our Treasury’s coffers. Also, it has been shown that, for the most part, Consumers aren’t even paying these Tariffs, it is mostly Companies and Governments, many of them Foreign, picking up the tabs,” he stated in his post

Trump also took aim at David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, criticizing the financial institution’s failure to recognize the supposed benefits of the tariffs. Trump accused Solomon of making incorrect predictions about the economic impact of tariffs and the market's reaction.

“David Solomon and Goldman Sachs refuse to give credit where credit is due,” Trump wrote. “They made a bad prediction a long time ago on both the market repercussion and the tariffs themselves, and they were wrong, just like they are wrong about so much else.”

Trump concluded his post with a sharp jab, suggesting Solomon should consider hiring a new economist or focus on his side gig as a DJ instead of running a major financial institution.

Goldman Sachs and David Solomon have yet to publicly respond to Trump’s comments.