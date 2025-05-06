Donald Trump to Review Key Trade Deals in Coming Weeks

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration is reviewing several key trade agreements and will decide within the next two weeks which deals to accept, renegotiate, or scrap altogether.

“We’re negotiating many economic deals with countries,” Trump told reporters. “We’ll evaluate and decide which ones work for America — and which ones don’t—in the coming weeks.”

The remarks come as the U.S. navigates intensifying global trade tensions, with tariffs rattling economies from Asia to North America. Trump’s protectionist policies, including sweeping tariffs on imports, have already drawn sharp reactions from trading partners like China, Canada, and the European Union.

In a pointed statement, Trump said the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA)—signed during his first term and due to expire next year — may need to be renegotiated. “We’re looking at it,” he said. “I’m not sure extending it is even necessary.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who met with Trump for bilateral talks, echoed the possibility of a revision. “It is a basis for a broader negotiation,” Carney said. “Some things about it are going to have to change.”

On China, Trump revealed that Beijing is signaling interest in resuming negotiations to resolve the ongoing tariff war. “They want to negotiate and have a meeting,” he said. “We’ll be meeting with them at the right time.”

The coming fortnight could mark a pivotal moment in U.S. trade policy, with major implications for global supply chains, market access, and diplomatic ties.