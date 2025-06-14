Donald Trump’s 2024 Earnings Revealed: Low-Risk, High-Rewards? Where US President Really Invests His Money

US President Donald Trump’s latest public financial disclosure reveals an intriguing insight into his investment strategy—despite his high-profile business ventures, the former president appears to prefer a conservative, low-risk approach when it comes to managing his money.

According to the 2024 financial disclosure report, Trump declared over $600 million in income for the year, primarily from his real estate empire, golf resorts, and newer ventures like cryptocurrency and licensing deals. But when it comes to investments, Trump has chosen safety over speculation.

Heavy Focus on Fixed-Income Instruments

Trump’s investment portfolio is heavily skewed toward fixed-income assets. He has parked over $50 million in the Schwab Government Money Fund—a low-risk, highly liquid fund typically used by risk-averse investors.

In addition, he holds more than Rs 2,100 crore each in Invesco’s treasury fund and Blue Owl Capital, both of which prioritise stable, bond-based returns over volatile equity gains.

Interestingly, his equity exposure remains limited. The report shows that his investments in individual stocks are modest, totalling just around Rs 21.5 crore—remarkably low given the scale of his total assets, which are estimated to be worth at least $1.6 billion (approx. Rs 1.38 lakh crore).

Big Earnings, Cautious Deployment

Trump continues to earn handsomely from his business empire. His US-based golf courses, private clubs, and hospitality ventures brought in over $378 million (Rs 32,595 crore), with Mar-a-Lago and the Trump National Doral in Miami among the top performers.

His international properties in Ireland and Scotland added another $38.9 million (Rs 3,355 crore).

Licensing and royalties from branded products—like Trump sneakers, fragrances, and watches—contributed over Rs 2,200 crore, while his latest ventures in crypto, including NFT sales, fetched over Rs 100 crore.