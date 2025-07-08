Dow Jones Slips 0.2%, Trump Announces 10% Tariff On BRICS Nations, Including India

US Market After Trump's Bomb: After the U.S President Donald Trump announced a slew of tariffs on countries like Bangladesh, Thailand, and Indonesia, the U.S share market in early trade on Tuesday witnessed broad-based sell off trend.

Dow Jones was in red, dropping 59 points or 0.2 per cent, while the Nasdaq remained 01. per cent higher, and S&P 500 was up less than 0.1 per cent after reporting its biggest dip since June 2025.

Trump specified on his intention to not deviate via further extensions for the implementation of increased tariffs on many goods imported into the US, pledging that new rates would hit at the beginning of August.

“TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.

“In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 — No extensions will be granted," he said.

In yet another tariff bomb by Trump, he said, “All members of BRICS, including India, will have to pay an additional 10 per cent tariff. Tariff on BRICS nations is coming very soon."

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Donald Trump said, "They (India) have to pay 10 per cent if they're in BRICS because BRICS was set up to hurt us; BRICS was set up to degenerate our dollar.

However, he further mentioned that he doesn't see the bloc as a real threat to America.

The new tariff threat on BRICS is not set to be imposed immediately, according to a Reuters report. Instead, it would be triggered if any country associated with the bloc takes specific policy actions deemed “anti-American.”

The warning comes after BRICS leaders, meeting at 2025 summit in Rio de Janeiro, issued a statement denouncing Trump’s unilateral trade actions as a threat to global economic and trade stability, however, they didn't mention Trump's name while doing so.