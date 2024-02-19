Advertisement

DXB traffic surges: Dubai International Airport (DXB), which is claimed to be the world's busiest international hub, experienced an increase in passenger traffic last year, reaching 86.9 million passengers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. This marked a 31.7 per cent rise compared to 2019, when 86.4 million passengers travelled through the airport before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global aviation.

As the largest tourism and trade hub in the Middle East, Dubai was among the first to reopen after the pandemic, attracting an influx of travellers, including a large surge in business professionals. The city's relaxed social and visa rules also contributed to its economic recovery, reflected in the surge in property prices and rents.

Top destination

India emerged as the top destination country for DXB, with 11.9 million passengers in 2023, followed by Saudi Arabia (6.7 million), Britain (5.9 million), and Pakistan (4.2 million).

Dubai Airports anticipates further growth, projecting that DXB will handle 88.8 million passengers in 2024, approaching its record high of 89.1 million set in 2018.

Currently, DXB is connected to 262 destinations across 104 countries through 102 international carriers, highlighting its status as a global aviation hub.

(with Reuters inputs)