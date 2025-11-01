e-Aadhaar App Launch: Instantly Update DOB, Address & Mobile in One Place

e-Aadhaar App: The central government has introduced a major step towards simplifying the procedure linked to updating Aadhar Card details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is inching closer to introduce a new mobile application called e-Aadhar to make it simpler for Indian citizens to update their respective details.

This app will help Indian nationals update their personal information such as mobile number online, simultaneously removing the ned to visit the need of people to physically visit Aadhaar centres for any minor upgrades.

What Perk Does This e-Aadhaar App Bring?

Currently, the Aadhar card details such as the date of birth, name, or address requires individuals visiting an Aadhar Seva Kendra and presenting physical documents.

This new app will fasten the Aadhar updation process, and make the process completely digital.

After following simple steps on the application, any Indian citizen will be able to modify their address, phone details, D.O.B and pertinent demographic information without the hassle of visiting physical centres.

How to Use e-Aadhaar App?

The app's user interface has been created in a such a way that all central government bases are interconnected, allowing automated approval of documents submitted as proof like driving licence, birth certificate, and birth certificates.