E-commerce & Policy Push to Drive India’s Express Logistics to $22 Bn by 2030: KPMG Report

India’s express logistics sector is on track to double in size over the next five years, expanding from around US$ 9 billion in FY25 to between US$ 18–22 billion by FY30, according to estimates by KPMG. The professional services firm projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12–15 percent for the industry.



The report also underlines the sector’s growing economic role, forecasting that it could generate between 6.5 and 7.5 million new jobs in the coming years.



Express logistics — the specialized branch of logistics focused on time-critical and reliable delivery of goods across domestic and international routes — has become essential to modern trade, e-commerce, and consumer supply chains.



KPMG’s study notes that sustained growth will depend on strengthening five key pillars: adaptability, efficiency, customer focus, sustainability, and a supportive policy-regulatory environment. It further identifies technology adoption and inclusivity as cross-cutting themes that will shape the industry’s evolution.



Over the past decade, the express delivery segment has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s economy, aided by robust growth in automobiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, as well as rising digital penetration, higher discretionary spending, and the e-commerce boom.