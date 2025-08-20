E-commerce & Policy Push to Drive India’s Express Logistics to $22 Bn by 2030: KPMG Report

Updated 20 August 2025 at 14:00 IST
India’s express logistics sector is on track to double in size over the next five years, expanding from around US$ 9 billion in FY25 to between US$ 18–22 billion by FY30, according to estimates by KPMG. The professional services firm projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12–15 percent for the industry.
The report also underlines the sector’s growing economic role, forecasting that it could generate between 6.5 and 7.5 million new jobs in the coming years.
Express logistics — the specialized branch of logistics focused on time-critical and reliable delivery of goods across domestic and international routes — has become essential to modern trade, e-commerce, and consumer supply chains.
KPMG’s study notes that sustained growth will depend on strengthening five key pillars: adaptability, efficiency, customer focus, sustainability, and a supportive policy-regulatory environment. It further identifies technology adoption and inclusivity as cross-cutting themes that will shape the industry’s evolution.
Over the past decade, the express delivery segment has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s economy, aided by robust growth in automobiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, as well as rising digital penetration, higher discretionary spending, and the e-commerce boom.
Policy measures have also provided a tailwind. The Union Budget 2025–26 outlined initiatives such as the transformation of India Post into a large-scale logistics operator, reforms under the UDAN scheme, expansion of domestic production capacity, and upgrades to cargo handling infrastructure. These are expected to accelerate industry growth further, as per KPMG.
The report stresses that sustainability will be critical for long-term expansion. By adopting greener practices, companies can not only reduce their environmental footprint but also meet regulatory standards, lower operating costs, and respond to consumer demand for eco-friendly delivery.
With strong demand drivers, government support, and an increasing push towards sustainable operations, the express logistics industry is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s growth journey through the Amrit Kaal, aligning with the nation’s vision of Viksit Bharat.
