Earnings Today: 90+ Companies Including Adani Green, IndusInd Bank, BEL to Announce Q1 FY26 Results

This Monday marks an important day for the indian stock market as over 90 companies are set to announce their Q1 Results for FY26.

Big names such as Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Total Gas, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Waaree Energies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NTPC Green Energy, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Piramal Pharma, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Railtel Corporation of India, GAIL India, IndusInd Bank, Go Digit General Insurance, KEC International, IIFL Capital Services, Bharat Electronics & more

The earnings season will keep the Indian stock market in full swing this week as over 400 companies are set to announce their Q1 results for FY26.



Earnings Today



Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Waaree Energies

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

Transport Corporation of India

TTK Prestige

Thangamayil Jewellery

Xpro India

Shankara Building Products

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients

Sanghi Industries

Systematix Corporate Services

Snowman Logistics

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem

TRF

Zenotech Laboratories

Soma Textiles and Industries

Trident Lifeline

Surana Solar

Tijaria Polypipes

Triveni Glass

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

NTPC Green Energy

Nippon Life India Asset Management

Piramal Pharma

Motherson Sumi Wiring India

Paradeep Phosphates

Railtel Corporation of India

NACL Industries

Quess Corp

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers

Mold-Tek Packaging

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering

National Fittings

Radhe Developers (India)

MARKOBENZ VENTURES

Oasis Securities

Oswal Yarns

Saianand Commercial

GAIL India

IndusInd Bank

Go Digit General Insurance

KEC International

Five-Star Business Finance

Gravita India

IIFL Capital Services

JK Paper

Laxmi Organic Industries

Flair Writing Industries

Macfos

Kinetic Engineering

IFB Agro Industries

Likhami Consulting

Indian Toners and Developers

Golden Crest Education & Services

Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese

Le Lavoir

Kapil Raj Finance

Heera Ispat

Bharat Electronics

Ajanta Pharma

CarTrade Tech

Archean Chemical Industries

Apollo Micro Systems

Fedbank Financial Services

Arvind SmartSpaces

Astec Lifesciences

Bajaj Healthcare

Eco Recycling

BMW Industries

Consolidated Construction Consortium

Dhampur Bio Organics

Almondz Global Securities

Ashapuri Gold Ornament

Excel Realty N Infra

Agri-Tech (India)

Citizen Infoline

Esaar (India)

Aravali Securities and Finance

Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Total Gas

Arvind Fashions Limited

Aeroflex Industries

20 Microns

Abirami Financial Services (India)

Neetu Yoshi



Earnings Season: More Disappointment Than Hope

The ongoing earnings season has largely underwhelmed market expectations. A slew of frontline companies has reported results below analyst forecasts, failing to provide the much-needed bullish catalyst.



“Weak Q1 results, coupled with global headwinds and lack of fresh domestic triggers, have deepened the market’s bearish undertone,” said Sudeep Shah, Vice President and Head of Technical and Derivative Research at SBI Securities.



