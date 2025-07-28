Earnings Today: 90+ Companies Including Adani Green, IndusInd Bank, BEL to Announce Q1 FY26 Results

Updated 28 July 2025 at 08:24 IST
This Monday marks an important day for the indian stock market as over 90 companies are set to announce their Q1 Results for FY26.
Big names such as Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Total Gas, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Waaree Energies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NTPC Green Energy, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Piramal Pharma, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Railtel Corporation of India, GAIL India, IndusInd Bank, Go Digit General Insurance, KEC International, IIFL Capital Services, Bharat Electronics & more
The earnings season will keep the Indian stock market in full swing this week as over 400 companies are set to announce their Q1 results for FY26.
Earnings Today
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Waaree Energies
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
Transport Corporation of India
TTK Prestige
Thangamayil Jewellery
Xpro India
Shankara Building Products
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
Sanghi Industries
Systematix Corporate Services
Snowman Logistics
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
TRF
Zenotech Laboratories
Soma Textiles and Industries
Trident Lifeline
Surana Solar
Tijaria Polypipes
Triveni Glass
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
NTPC Green Energy
Nippon Life India Asset Management
Piramal Pharma
Motherson Sumi Wiring India
Paradeep Phosphates
Railtel Corporation of India
NACL Industries
Quess Corp
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers
Mold-Tek Packaging
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
National Fittings
Radhe Developers (India)
MARKOBENZ VENTURES
Oasis Securities
Oswal Yarns
Saianand Commercial
GAIL India
IndusInd Bank
Go Digit General Insurance
KEC International
Five-Star Business Finance
Gravita India
IIFL Capital Services
JK Paper
Laxmi Organic Industries
Flair Writing Industries
Macfos
Kinetic Engineering
IFB Agro Industries
Likhami Consulting
Indian Toners and Developers
Golden Crest Education & Services
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
Le Lavoir
Kapil Raj Finance
Heera Ispat
Bharat Electronics
Ajanta Pharma
CarTrade Tech
Archean Chemical Industries
Apollo Micro Systems
Fedbank Financial Services
Arvind SmartSpaces
Astec Lifesciences
Bajaj Healthcare
Eco Recycling
BMW Industries
Consolidated Construction Consortium
Dhampur Bio Organics
Almondz Global Securities
Ashapuri Gold Ornament
Excel Realty N Infra
Agri-Tech (India)
Citizen Infoline
Esaar (India)
Aravali Securities and Finance
Adani Green Energy Limited
Adani Total Gas
Arvind Fashions Limited
Aeroflex Industries
20 Microns
Abirami Financial Services (India)
Neetu Yoshi
Earnings Season: More Disappointment Than Hope
The ongoing earnings season has largely underwhelmed market expectations. A slew of frontline companies has reported results below analyst forecasts, failing to provide the much-needed bullish catalyst.
“Weak Q1 results, coupled with global headwinds and lack of fresh domestic triggers, have deepened the market’s bearish undertone,” said Sudeep Shah, Vice President and Head of Technical and Derivative Research at SBI Securities.
Until stronger earnings or macroeconomic cues emerge, the Nifty is expected to remain in a consolidation zone between 24,400 and 25,250.
