Earnings Today: Market Braces For Action-Packed Monday As Over 40 Companies Set To Announce Q1FY26 Results

As markets gear up for a fresh start on Monday, all eyes will be on Dalal Street with over 40 companies slated to announce their Q1FY26 earnings today. The session is expected to be action-packed, driven by heavyweight names such as Crisil, Zomato, Havells India, and UltraTech Cement, whose financial results could set the tone for the broader market.
The momentum doesn’t stop here—through the course of the week, from July 21 to 27, more than 90 listed companies are scheduled to declare their quarterly earnings. With back-to-back corporate results lined up, this week is expected to be one of the most crucial phases in the ongoing earnings season, offering investors key cues on sectoral performance.
Earnings Today
UltraTech Cement
Oberoi Realty
UCO Bank
PNB Housing Finance
Sagar Cements
Raghav Productivity Enhancers
Parag Milk Foods
Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Wendt (India)
Rajratan Global Wire
YOGI
Super Sales India
Shradha AI Technologies
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
Tokyo Plast International
Savani Financial
Pan India Corporation
Shrenik
ST Corporation
VB Desai Finance
Eternal
IDBI Bank
Havells India
CRISIL
DCM Shriram
CIE Automotive India
Choice International
Latent View Analytics
Dodla Dairy
Ganesh Housing Corporation
Magellanic Cloud
Mahindra Logistics
Control Print
Dhanlaxmi Bank
Globe Civil Projects
Lords Chloro Alkali
KR Rail Engineering
BITS
Julien Agro Infratech
Esaar (India)
Bansal Wire Industries
AGI Greenpac
Andhra Cement
Market Recap: Indices End Lower Amid Broad-Based Selling
Indian equity benchmarks concluded the week with a sharp decline. The BSE Sensex fell by 501.51 points, or 0.61%, to close at 81,757.73. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty shed 143.05 points, or 0.57%, slipping below the psychological 25,000 level to settle at 24,968.40.
This marks the third consecutive week of losses for the indices, with technical patterns and institutional flows reinforcing a bearish undertone across the broader market.
Weak Momentum Signals Caution Ahead
According to Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President and Head of Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity) at SBI Securities, the Nifty’s weekly structure signals a continuation of weakness.
“The benchmark index Nifty ended in the red for the third consecutive week, reflecting sustained bearish sentiment. On the weekly chart, it has formed a bearish candle with a lower high and lower low’s structure — a classic indication of downward momentum,” Shah said.
He added that the Nifty faced repeated rejection at the 20-day EMA and is now trading decisively below it.
“The 50-day and 100-day EMAs have started to flatten, which points to a potential loss of medium-term momentum,” he noted. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 43—its lowest since April 2025—and remains below its 9-day average, both in decline, indicating weakening internal strength.
Crucial Levels to Watch for Nifty
Immediate Support Zone: 24,860–24,900 (confluence of 50-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous upmove from 24,473 to 25,669)
Next Support Level: 24,700
Resistance Zone: 25,130–25,160
Published 21 July 2025 at 08:24 IST