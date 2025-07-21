Earnings Today: Market Braces For Action-Packed Monday As Over 40 Companies Set To Announce Q1FY26 Results

As markets gear up for a fresh start on Monday, all eyes will be on Dalal Street with over 40 companies slated to announce their Q1FY26 earnings today. The session is expected to be action-packed, driven by heavyweight names such as Crisil, Zomato, Havells India, and UltraTech Cement, whose financial results could set the tone for the broader market.



The momentum doesn’t stop here—through the course of the week, from July 21 to 27, more than 90 listed companies are scheduled to declare their quarterly earnings. With back-to-back corporate results lined up, this week is expected to be one of the most crucial phases in the ongoing earnings season, offering investors key cues on sectoral performance.





Earnings Today

UltraTech Cement

Oberoi Realty

UCO Bank

PNB Housing Finance

Sagar Cements

Raghav Productivity Enhancers

Parag Milk Foods

Paisalo Digital Ltd.

Wendt (India)

Rajratan Global Wire

YOGI

Super Sales India

Shradha AI Technologies

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises

Tokyo Plast International

Savani Financial

Pan India Corporation

Shrenik

ST Corporation

VB Desai Finance

Eternal

IDBI Bank

Havells India

CRISIL

DCM Shriram

CIE Automotive India

Choice International

Latent View Analytics

Dodla Dairy

Ganesh Housing Corporation

Magellanic Cloud

Mahindra Logistics

Control Print

Dhanlaxmi Bank

Globe Civil Projects

Lords Chloro Alkali

KR Rail Engineering



BITS

Julien Agro Infratech

Esaar (India)

Bansal Wire Industries

AGI Greenpac

Andhra Cement



Market Recap: Indices End Lower Amid Broad-Based Selling

Indian equity benchmarks concluded the week with a sharp decline. The BSE Sensex fell by 501.51 points, or 0.61%, to close at 81,757.73. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty shed 143.05 points, or 0.57%, slipping below the psychological 25,000 level to settle at 24,968.40.

This marks the third consecutive week of losses for the indices, with technical patterns and institutional flows reinforcing a bearish undertone across the broader market.

Weak Momentum Signals Caution Ahead

According to Sudeep Shah, Deputy Vice President and Head of Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity) at SBI Securities, the Nifty’s weekly structure signals a continuation of weakness.

“The benchmark index Nifty ended in the red for the third consecutive week, reflecting sustained bearish sentiment. On the weekly chart, it has formed a bearish candle with a lower high and lower low’s structure — a classic indication of downward momentum,” Shah said.

He added that the Nifty faced repeated rejection at the 20-day EMA and is now trading decisively below it.

“The 50-day and 100-day EMAs have started to flatten, which points to a potential loss of medium-term momentum,” he noted. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 43—its lowest since April 2025—and remains below its 9-day average, both in decline, indicating weakening internal strength.