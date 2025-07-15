Earnings Today: Over 20 Companies Including HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard To Announce Q1FY26 Results

The second week of July brings a wave of quarterly earnings that could set the tone for the broader market. On Tuesday, July 15, a total of 21 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY26 earnings, following a packed Monday lineup that featured major players like HCL Technologies and Tata Technologies.



Investors are eyeing revenue growth, cost structures, and forward-looking statements amid macroeconomic volatility and sector-specific pressures.



Earnings Today – July 15, 2025

Companies announcing Q1FY26 results:

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

HDB Financial Services Ltd.

Bank of Maharashtra

GM Breweries Ltd.

Just Dial Ltd.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Swaraj Engines Ltd.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd.

AWL Agri Business Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Plastiblends India Ltd.

Nureca Ltd.

Kretto Syscon Ltd.

Key Corporation Ltd.

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd.

RR Financial Consultants Ltd.

Vijay Textiles Ltd.

Tokyo Finance Ltd.

What’s Ahead: Over 500 Firms to Report This Week

The week of July 14 to July 20 will see over 500 companies reporting their first-quarter financials. Major heavyweights like Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindraare expected to release earnings later in the week.



Market Mood Remains Nervous

Equity indices kicked off the earnings-heavy week on a negative note. On Monday, July 14, the BSE Sensex fell 247.01 points, or 0.30%, to 82,253.46, while the NSE Nifty slipped 67.55 points, or 0.27%, to end at 25,082.30.



This marked the fourth consecutive session of decline, as investors await clarity from corporate earnings amid global headwinds and inflation concerns.





