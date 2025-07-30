EaseMyTrip Takes a Stand on India-Pak Match — Will Asia Cup Sponsors Follow Suit?

The Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti has ignited widespread debate recently owing to his move of withdrawing sponsorships from the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan semi-final clash in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) citing national sentiment.

What Is The Reason For Withdrawing Sponsorship?

Nishant Pitti has decided to withdraw sponsorship on the basis of national sentiment in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pitti also declared through a social media post that "nation comes first, business later."

The Pahalgam terror attack had claimed 26 civilian lives recently in the Baisaran Valley, Jammu & Kashmir and it has deeply influenced public discourse around Indo-Pak sporting relations as well.

Nishant Pitti's statement, "Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand" struck a chord with the Indian masses who have also been vocal regarding separating sports from diplomacy when national security is at stake.

He further added, "We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism."

India To Play Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

After a long time of consideration on whether or not the Asia Cup will take place, it has finally been decided that it will take place from September 9 to 28, 2025.

The future of this tournament has been uncertain since India and Pakistan strained their relations post the Pahalgam terror attack as well as the retaliatory precision strikes 'Operation Sindoor'.