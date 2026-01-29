India's Economic Survey 2025-26: Three Scenarios Highlight Strong Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

New Delhi: India’s Economic Survey 2025-26, released this month, has outlined three possible global scenarios for 2026, showing how the country’s strong economic foundations can help it navigate through global turbulence. Despite uncertainties caused by geopolitical tensions and economic shocks, the Survey emphasizes that India is well-positioned to maintain steady growth and financial stability.

The Survey, which also serves as the government’s report card on macroeconomic performance and outlook, underscored that fragility, uncertainty and episodic shocks have become structural features of the world economy, narrowing the global margin of safety and raising the potential for market volatility.

Global Uncertainty Remains High

Global growth and trade exceeded expectations in 2025, but risks continue to rise. Intensifying geopolitical competition, Europe’s complicated security situation, and heavy investments in technology have created a fragile global environment. Trade policies are now more focused on security than efficiency, leading to a less coordinated and more risk-prone world.

Financial markets have reflected these concerns. Gold prices surged from USD 2,607 per ounce at the start of 2025 to USD 4,315 by the end of the year. As of January 26, 2026, gold reached USD 5,101.34 per ounce, driven by a weaker dollar, negative real interest rates, and increasing global uncertainties. Meanwhile, the Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index is close to its 2020 highs, signaling widespread caution among investors.

India’s Growth Outlook

India is expected to grow at over 7.4% in FY26, up from 6.5 % projected earlier. Strong domestic fundamentals, policy reforms, and fiscal discipline support this optimism. Key reforms include the GST overhaul, implementation of new labor codes, and increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in sectors such as nuclear power and insurance. Credit rating agencies, including S&P, have affirmed India’s investment-grade rating, citing a fiscal deficit of 4.8% as evidence of sound financial management.

Three Scenarios for 2026

Managed Disorder (40-45% Probability)

In this scenario, the global economy remains fragile, and even small shocks, such as trade disputes or financial stress, could cause volatility. However, these shocks are unlikely to trigger a systemic collapse. India’s large domestic market, strategic autonomy, and low financialization provide insulation. Services exports and remittances will continue to offset trade deficits, helping stabilize the economy. Episodic pressures on the rupee may occur due to temporary capital outflows, but overall resilience remains strong.

Disorderly Multipolar Breakdown (40-45% Probability)

Rising strategic rivalries and unresolved conflicts, such as ongoing tensions in Russia and Ukraine, could disrupt security arrangements and global trade. Coercive measures, sanctions, and shifts in supply chains may increase financial stress and force nations to make trade-offs between autonomy, growth, and stability. In 2025, tech companies reportedly shifted USD 120 billion in AI-related investments off balance sheets, highlighting rising leverage risks. Despite these challenges, India’s relative economic strength, robust exports, and forex reserves are expected to cushion the impact.

Systemic Shock Cascade (10-20% Probability)

A combination of financial, technological, and geopolitical shocks could trigger a severe global crisis, comparable to the 2008 financial meltdown. Leveraged AI investments, long-term capital locks, and narrow customer bases may amplify corrections, tighten liquidity, and increase risk. Even in such a scenario, India’s low external liabilities, healthy banking system, and stable supply chains provide a buffer, allowing the country to maintain economic stability.

India’s Strategic Approach

Across all scenarios, the rupee may experience volatility due to global capital movements. However, India’s growth trajectory remains positive, with infrastructure development, deregulation, and strategic reforms supporting over 7.4 % growth in FY26 and potentially continuing into FY27.

The Survey encourages “strategic sobriety”, balancing rapid growth with redundancy and safeguards. Key reforms include relaxed environmental regulations, sustained Quality Control Orders, a free trade agreement with the EU to boost manufacturing, and initiatives like the semiconductor mission to encourage entrepreneurship. Fiscal policy is shifting from cash transfers to capital investment, emphasizing manufacturing and currency stability.