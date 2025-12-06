ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1120 Crore Of Anil Ambani Group Cos, Latter Responds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 5, 2025, announced the provisional attachment of assets valued at Rs 1,120 crore belonging to companies within the Reliance Anil Ambani Group, as part of its investigation into alleged fraud involving Reliance Home Finance Limited, Reliance Commercial Finance Limited and Yes Bank.

According to the ED's press release, the attached assets include over 18 properties, fixed deposits, bank balances and shareholdings in unquoted investments across entities such as Reliance Infrastructure Limited (seven properties), Reliance Power Limited (two properties), Reliance Value Service Private Limited (nine properties) and others including Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Limited and Phi Management Solutions Private Limited.

The agency stated that this brings the cumulative attachments in related bank fraud cases to Rs 10,117 crore, incorporating prior attachments of Rs 8,997 crore linked to Reliance Communications Limited and other group firms.

In response to the ED's announcement, Reliance Infrastructure Limited issued a clarification on the same day over reports of provisionally attached assets worth Rs 10,117 crore in connection with alleged violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advertisement

Majority of Attached Assets Belong to Reliance Communications, Not Reliance Infrastructure

As per the company’s official media release, out of the total Rs 10,117 crore cited by the ED, Rs 8,078 crore pertains to assets of Reliance Communications Limited (RCom), a company that has not been part of the Reliance Group since 2019.

“Reliance Communications has been undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and is currently managed entirely by the Resolution Professional, under the supervision of the Hon’ble NCLT and its Committee of Creditors (CoC), led by the State Bank of India (SBI), along with a consortium of banks and lenders,” the release stated.

Advertisement

What Actually Belongs to Reliance Infrastructure?

The company clarified that only a small portion of the provisionally attached assets is linked to Reliance Infrastructure itself. According to the release, “An amount of Rs 339 crore, together with seven other non-core assets of ~330 crore, pertains to Reliance Infrastructure Limited.”

A further Rs 582 crore relates to independent companies with which the Reliance Group has no involvement whatsoever, the release added.

Business As Usual, Says Reliance Infrastructure

“Reliance Infrastructure Limited continues to operate normally, remaining fully committed to growth, operational excellence and the creation of sustainable value for all stakeholders, including its community of over 7 lakh shareholders,” the company emphasised.

It further stated that, based on legal advice, it “will take all appropriate action to protect the interest of its shareholders.”

Anil Ambani No Longer on Board

The release also pointed out that Mr. Anil D. Ambani has not served on the Board of Directors of Reliance Infrastructure Limited for more than three and a half years.