ED Conducts Searches Against Anil Agarwal-Led Vedanta Group In FEMA Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches in Delhi and Mumbai against Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. The operation is part of an ongoing investigation.

The ED raids targets one of India’s largest mining and natural resources conglomerates, raising serious questions over its foreign exchange transactions.

Reportedly, the probe is focused on possible irregularities in overseas dealings and fund flows, however, the exact nature of the violations has not yet been disclosed.

The ED is currently examining documents, digital records, and financial trails to establish whether there has been any breach of FEMA provisions.

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Currently, the searches are still ongoing, and officials have not released detailed findings or confirmed the scale of the alleged violations.

This comes after the company on Friday received its highest domestic credit rating in over a decade. ICRA upgraded the long-term ratings of its key group entities to AA+. Securities with an AA+ rating are considered to be known for carrying very low credit risk.

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Earlier, the Mumbai-headquartered group was under the scanner on foreign exchange matters. In 2004, the ED had found Sterlite Industries the predecessor entity, which later became part of the Vedanta structure and its three promoter directors guilty of FERA and FEMA contraventions. This resulted in imposition of penalties on the company and its Directors.

In May, the shares of this natural resources conglomerate had risen 29% in the month of May, making it their best monthly performance in nearly last two years.

As of 10:27 PM, the shares of Vedanta was trading at 1.31% higher at Rs 341.55 apiece on NSE.