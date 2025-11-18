ED Cracks Down on Online Gaming Firms; Raids 11 Sites Over Alleged Fraud, Crypto Links

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a major crackdown on online gaming companies, conducting coordinated raids across Bengaluru, Delhi and Gurugram. The surprise action, carried out at 11 locations, is part of an expanding probe into suspected financial irregularities and unlawful digital gaming practices. According to officials familiar with the operation, five premises in Bengaluru, four in Delhi and two in Gurugram were searched. The teams visited the corporate offices of multiple gaming platforms and also searched the homes of senior management personnel, including chief executive officers, chief operating officers and chief financial officers. Investigators said the raids were planned following inputs that pointed to potential manipulation in the functioning of certain gaming applications.

Sources added that the apps under scrutiny also showed links to cryptocurrency wallets, prompting suspicion of unaccounted financial flows and possible money laundering. These digital footprints, officials noted, were among the key triggers that led to the enforcement action.



During the searches, ED teams examined servers, backend systems, financial ledgers and communication records. Digital data from laptops, mobile devices and cloud storage platforms has been seized for forensic analysis. Investigators are particularly focusing on transaction trails routed through crypto channels, which may have facilitated the diversion of funds or bypassing of regulatory oversight.



Experts point out that the case adds to a series of enforcement actions against online gaming platforms over the past few years, as regulators tighten scrutiny on an industry that has grown rapidly but continues to face questions over compliance, taxation and user safety. Officials said the current investigation remains in a preliminary stage, and more details are expected as the agency analyses the seized material.



The ED is likely to summon key company executives for questioning in the coming days as it pieces together the financial architecture behind the suspected violations. Further developments in the case are awaited.