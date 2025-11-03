ED Freezes 40 Anil Ambani Group Properties Worth Rs 3,084 Crore: Full List And Why They Were Targeted

In a significant step-up in its probe into money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has slapped provisional attachments on 40 properties connected to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, with a combined worth topping Rs 3,084 crore.

Issued through four distinct orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the freeze covers high-profile assets like Ambani's Mumbai residence in Pali Hill and valuable commercial plots.

The crackdown highlights the ED's determination to tackle suspected financial foul play inside the group, as part of a wider scrutiny of loan scams running into more than Rs 17,000 crore.

Origins of the Investigation: Suspected Siphoning of Yes Bank Funds

The ED’s ongoing investigation zeroes in on claims that public funds were laundered through massive loans Yes Bank extended to two key Reliance companies: Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL).

From 2017 to 2019, Yes Bank pumped Rs 2,965 crore into RHFL and another Rs 2,045 crore into RCFL through debentures and similar tools, the agency’s records show. By the end of 2019, both tranches had turned toxic, with Rs 1,353.50 crore still owed on RHFL and Rs 1,984 crore stuck on RCFL.

This isn’t the first red flag. In July 2024, ED teams swept through 35 premises linked to 50 firms and 25 people, including senior Reliance brass.

Anil Ambani was grilled by investigators the following month. The case picked up steam when State Bank of India branded Reliance Communications a “fraud” borrower and tipped off the RBI, raising fresh questions about possible backroom deals.

Further red flags include suspected bribes to bank officials, backdated credit approval memos and loans disbursed without rigorous due diligence, flouting internal bank protocols.

Breakdown of Frozen Assets: A Nationwide Sweep

The provisional attachments, formalised in a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) dated October 31, 2025, cover a mix of residential, commercial and land assets spread across eight cities.

Valuations, prepared by a government-registered appraiser, peg the total at Rs 3,084 crore, though the list could expand as the probe deepens.

A standout asset is a 3.7-acre leased plot on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in New Delhi, held by Reliance Centre and valued at over Rs 2,162.74 crore. This prime location underscores the scale of the freeze.

The remaining 30 properties, collectively worth Rs 339.22 crore (precisely Rs 339,22,18,506 as per the PAO), which are:

One property in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Assessed at Rs 55.78 crore.

Six flats in Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Totaling Rs 5.25 crore.

Two flats in Hyderabad, Telangana: Valued at over Rs 2.67 crore.

13 properties in East Godavari district andhra Pradesh: Combined worth over Rs 86.93 crore.

One flat and one office in the Government Estate on Veer Nariman Road,

Churchgate, Mumbai: Together at Rs 33.265 crore.

One office on Satara Road, Kadolkar Colony, Mukund, Pune, Maharashtra: Over Rs 1 crore.

Three flats in Thane district, Maharashtra: Rs 81.62 lakh.

Two properties in Mormugao, South Goa: Exceeding Rs 153.48 crore.

Among the seized assets is Anil Ambani’s own plush bungalow in Mumbai’s posh Pali Hill neighborhood, along with several corporate properties tied to Reliance Group companies in Chennai and elsewhere.

Under the PMLA, such “provisional attachments” work like a legal freeze backed by court approval to stop owners from quietly selling or stashing the assets while the case is on.

PTI reported the overall tally at Rs 3,084 crore, highlighting the inclusion of both personal and corporate holdings.

Strategic Rationale: Safeguarding Assets Amid Fraud Allegations

These properties weren't picked at random; the ED's PAO explicitly ties them to the alleged proceeds of crime, aiming to block any "dissipation" that could thwart recovery efforts.