Updated 6 March 2026 at 10:17 IST

ED Raids Firms Linked to Anil Ambani and Reliance Power, Searches Underway At 12 Locations

According to the ED, fifteen teams launched simultaneous searches on Anil Ambani-linked companies early this morning at around 10 to 12 locations.

Enforcement Directorate teams conduct raids linked to Anil Ambani and Reliance Power in money laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday morning carried out multi-city raids on companies associated with Anil Ambani and Reliance Power Limited, officials said.

According to the ED, fifteen teams launched simultaneous searches early this morning at around 10 to 12 locations. The raids are being conducted against individuals and entities linked to Reliance Power Limited.

(This is a breaking news. More details awaited)
 

Published On: 6 March 2026 at 10:13 IST