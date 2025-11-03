

In a major development in the ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to Anil Ambani, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly attached assets worth over ₹7,500 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to a report by Republic TV, this includes around 132 acres of land in the Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) complex in Navi Mumbai, valued at approximately ₹4,462 crore.

Part of Reliance Group bank fraud investigation

The latest action is reportedly part of the ED’s continuing investigation into the bank fraud cases involving Reliance Communications Limited, Reliance Communications Finance Limited, and Reliance Home Finance Limited. Earlier in the day, the agency had attached 42 properties estimated to be worth ₹3,083 crore in connection with the same case. With this, the cumulative value of attached assets has allegedly risen to about ₹7,500 crore.

Banks declare Anil Ambani as fraud borrower

Republic TV cited documents accessed from the probe, claiming that five banks have declared Anil Ambani as a fraud borrower, with total dues amounting to nearly ₹19,694 crore. The investigation reportedly suggests that a portion of these funds may have been siphoned off abroad through foreign remittances, raising questions over the alleged misuse of loan proceeds.

Funds allegedly misused through complex transactions

Sources quoted in the report indicated that two Ambani-linked firms received around ₹10,000 crore in public funds, routed through what investigators describe as “complex and circuitous transactions.” The money, reportedly originating from mutual fund investments and other public financial sources, allegedly became non-performing assets (NPAs) by 2019.

Sharp contrast to former billionaire status

Once among India’s richest individuals with an estimated net worth of $42 billion in 2008, Anil Ambani’s fortunes have seen a dramatic reversal over the years. The latest ED action underscores the intensifying scrutiny around his business operations, particularly in the financial services and telecommunications sectors.

Reliance Infrastructure issues clarification

In response to media reports, Reliance Infrastructure Limited issued a statement saying: “We wish to inform that certain assets of the Company have been provisionally attached by ED for the alleged violations under PMLA. There is no impact on the business operations, shareholders, employees or any other stakeholders of Reliance Infrastructure Limited. Mr. Anil D. Ambani is not on the Board of Reliance Infrastructure Limited for more than 3.5 years.”

ED Yet to release official statement