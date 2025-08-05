Anil Ambani Reaches ED Office in Massive Rs 17,000 Crore Loan Fraud Case: Watch Video

First Arrest Made in Case: Fake Bank Guarantee Unearthed

On August 2, the ED arrested Partha Sarathi Biswal, Managing Director of Bhubaneswar-based Biswal Tradelink Pvt. Ltd. (BTPL), for allegedly issuing a fake bank guarantee submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The arrest stems from an FIR by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police and marks the first in this widening case.



Raids at 35 Locations, 50 Firms Under Scanner

The ED recently conducted three-day search operations (July 24–26) across over 35 locations in Mumbai and elsewhere, targeting 50 companies and 25 individuals, including top executives from Anil Ambani’s Reliance ADA Group. Seized materials include documents and computer equipment critical to tracing financial flows.



Yes Bank Loan Diversions and “Evergreening” Strategy

According to ED officials, the fraud stems from irregularities in Yes Bank loans granted to Ambani-linked companies. These include backdated approval letters, lack of due diligence, and loans to firms with weak financials or shared directors and addresses, many of which appear to be shell entities.

