Eicher Motors Dividend 2025: Royal Enfield-Maker Declares Rs 70 Dividend In Quarterly Results - Check Full Details

Eicher Motors Q4 Results 2025: Eicher Motors Royal Enfield-maker Eicher Motors Limited reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, showing an increase in both profit and revenue compared to the same period last year.

Along with this, the company has also declared the final dividend for the shareholders of the company.

Eicher Motors Dividend 2025

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 70 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. This represents a 34% increase compared to the final dividend declared for FY 2024.

Eicher Motors Dividend 2025 Payment Date

The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the 43rd Annual General Meeting and is expected to be paid within 30 days of approval.

Eicher Motors Q4 Results 2025

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,362.15 crore, up 27.3% from Rs 1,070.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose to Rs 5,241.11 crore, marking a 23.1% increase from Rs 4,256.04 crore in Q4 FY24. Including other income, total income stood at Rs 5,621.50 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 4,200.33 crore from Rs 3,307.99 crore a year ago, driven by higher raw material and employee costs.

Profit before tax, including the company’s share of profit from its joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, was Rs 1,669.16 crore, up from Rs 1,385.01 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the full financial year FY25, Eicher Motors reported revenue from operations of Rs 18,870.35 crore, compared to Rs 16,535.78 crore in FY24. Net profit for the year was Rs 4,734.44 crore, up from Rs 4,001.01 crore in the previous year.

Royal Enfield Sales In Q4 FY25

One of the key milestones for the company during FY 2024–25 was achieved by its motorcycle division, Royal Enfield, which crossed the 1 million annual sales mark for the first time.

Total volumes reached 1,002,893 units, representing a 10% YoY growth. Domestic sales stood at 902,757 units, an increase of 8.1% from the previous year, while international sales saw a sharper rise of 29.7%, with 100,136 motorcycles exported during the year.

The company’s commercial vehicle joint venture, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), also delivered solid performance in FY25. VECV reported revenue from operations of Rs 23,548 crore, growing 7.7% over the previous year.