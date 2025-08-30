Electronics Manufacturing Grew 6X, Exports 8X Under Make In India: Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Key Data Amid Tariff Headwinds

Make in India: At the inaugral event of India's first tempered glass production unit, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out that the country's growing in self-reliance in the electronics vertical with manufacturing activities having grown sixfold in the last 11 years.

“Electronics production has gone up by nearly 6 times. Electronics export has risen by nearly 8 times in last 11 years. Be it mobile, laptop, servers, different components of hardware, routers - the manufacturing of all of these has begun in India. One by one all components have started being manufactured in India," he said at the Optiemus Infracom Limited's tempered glass facility in Noida.

Highlighting the significance of propelling production activities in this vertical, he said, "So far, tempered glass was imported. But with the manufacture at this plant, about 2.5 crore tempered glass will be manufactured in India."

While calling the unit's establishment as a breakthrough in production, Vaishnaw said, “This is a big step in strengthening the electronics manufacturing ecosystem. I have always maintained that all components used in mobiles, including glass, must be made in India".

"By the end of this year, mobile cover glasses using Corning technology will begin production in the country. Our target is to ensure that every component in electronics manufacturing is built in India," he noted.

The Union Minister also stressed the industry’s growing role in employment creation, whilst mentioning that electronics manufacturing currently provides jobs to nearly 2.5 million people across the country.

"By now, electronics manufacturing is employing about 2.5 million people in the country," he noted.