Elon Musk Says AI Will Make Money 'Irrelevant' And Work ‘Optional’, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Responds

On the future of work in a world dominated by artifical intellgence (AI), tech billionaire Elon Musk said money will become "irreleavant" in the future and "work" will be optional.

“It’ll be like playing sports or a video game or something like that,” he said. “In the same way, you can go to the store and just buy some vegetables, or you can grow vegetables in your backyard," the X, formerly Twitter, boss said at a recently-held event.

“It’s much harder to grow vegetables in your backyard, but some people still do it because they like growing vegetables,” Musk added.

Advertisement

“That will be what work is like, optional. Now, between now and then, there’s actually a lot of work to get to that point," he said.

On his statement claiming money to become irrelevant in the future, he said, “My guess is, if you go out long enough, assuming there’s a continued improvement in AI and robotics, which seems likely, money will stop being relevant at some point in the future.”

Advertisement

Weighing in on Musk's statement, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, “Everybody’s jobs will be different, I think that’s for sure,” Huang said. “How students learn will be different. How people do their work will be different, obviously, because a lot of the things that we do mundanely or arduously or very difficultly, are going to be done very simply. So we’re going to be productive in that sense.”

"If your life becomes more productive and if the things that you’re doing with great difficulty become simpler, it is very likely because you have so many ideas you’ll have more time to go pursue things,” he continued.