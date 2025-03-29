Elon Musk Sells X For $33 Billion: But Who’s The Buyer?

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has created a lot of buzz by taking over X, (formerly known as Twitter), in an all-stock deal valued at $33 billion. This strategic acquisition merges two of Musk’s entities and strengthens xAI’s position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Musk, on Friday, confirmed the sale of X to xAI and underscored the potential synergies that can be derived between the social media platform and the AI firm.

“The integration of xAI’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities with X’s vast reach will unlock immense potential,” Musk stated in a post on X.

What is xAI?

xAI is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company founded by Musk in March 2023 with the ultimate objective of exploring the “true nature of the universe.” Officially launched in July 2023, xAI started with a team of AI experts, including former researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Tesla.

“Our approach to rapid development allows us to solve real-world problems, not just innovate for the sake of speed,” states xAI’s official website.

What does the future of xAI and X look like?