Elon Musk’s Bold Move: Leased Teslas to Power Robotaxi Fleet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is doubling down on his vision for autonomous transport—by reclaiming leased Teslas for his upcoming robotaxi network. Under the company’s updated lease policy, customers in the U.S. will no longer have the option to buy their Teslas at the end of the lease. Instead, these vehicles will be recalled and repurposed to serve as self-driving taxis, forming the foundation of Tesla’s future mobility service.

Why Is Tesla doing this?

Elon Musk’s goal is clear: turn Teslas into income-generating assets. By building a fleet of robotaxis from returned leased vehicles, Tesla can shift from a traditional automaker to a platform-based service provider—much like Uber, but with no drivers.

The robotaxi model could allow Tesla to earn revenue per mile driven, rather than just on vehicle sales. Musk has long claimed that Full Self-Driving (FSD) will make this possible. An official unveiling of Tesla’s robotaxi is scheduled for August 2024.

What it means for Customers

This shift changes the rules of the game for Tesla lessees. Anyone leasing a Model 3 or Model Y in the US won’t be able to purchase the car at lease-end, a move that’s unusual in the auto industry. While it may disappoint some, Tesla is betting that customers will embrace the idea, lured by constant innovation and brand loyalty.

What are the challenges?

Tesla’s robotaxi plans rest on FSD reaching full autonomy, which hasn’t yet happened. The software remains in beta and requires driver oversight. Regulatory hurdles also remain. Still, Tesla has amassed millions of real-world driving miles and is pushing updates aggressively suggesting it’s inching closer to Musk’s long-promised vision.

Big picture