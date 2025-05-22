Emcure Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY25 Results: Recommends 30% Dividend — Check Record Date

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The board recommendation, at 30% of the face value of Rs 10, comes on the back of a strong financial showing in the final quarter of FY25. The company also announced a final dividend to be disbursed for the financial year ending March 31, 2025

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 22, 2025, has approved/ recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each of the company (at the rate of 30%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," stated the company in an exchange filing.

The company revealed that the dividend payout will be subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. The dividend, once approved, will be paid within the prescribed timeline under the Companies Act, 2013.

Robust financial health

The dividend declaration comes amidst phenomenal growth in its fourth quarter of FY25. For the March quarter, Emcure reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 189 crore crore, marking a 64% increase from Rs 115 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,116 crore, up 20% year-on-year, driven by strong growth in international markets and a steady performance in the domestic business.