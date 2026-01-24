Updated 24 January 2026 at 16:23 IST
Emirates Flight, First Class, Arrival At 2:42 PM: Inside Details Of EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen’s Flight To Delhi To Sign Mother Of All Deals
Amid high anticipations linked to the likely signing of India-EU FTA, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has landed in Delhi on Saturday, January 24, 2026, sources exclusively told Republic Media Network.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Amid high anticipations linked to the likely signing of India-EU FTA, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has landed in Delhi on Saturday, January 24, 2026, sources exclusively told Republic Media Network.
After having described the India-EU FTA as “mother of all deals” during the Davos Summit 2026, EU Chief will partake in 77th Republic Day celebrations, and co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on 27 January 2026, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.
Key Flight, Itinerary Details Of Republic Day Chief Guests
EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen landed in Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday, January 24 at 2:42 pm. She was travelling first class from Brussels onboard an Emirates flight - Ek516.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa is slated to arrive in India on January 25 onboard the Emirates flight - Ek516.
During this vital visit, European Council President Costa, and EU Chief Von Der Leyen will “hold restricted and delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi,” according to MEA. An India-EU Business Forum is also expected to be organised on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit, it said.
Advertisement
Ahead of arriving in Delhi today, European Commission President said, “There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP.”
The trade ties between India and the EU date back to 1962 after the south Asian nation developed diplomatic relations with the European Economic community.
(This is a developing copy)
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 24 January 2026 at 15:18 IST