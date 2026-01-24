Emirates Flight, First Class, Arrival At 2:42 PM: Inside Details Of EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen’s Flight To Delhi To Sign Mother Of All Deals

Amid high anticipations linked to the likely signing of India-EU FTA, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has landed in Delhi on Saturday, January 24, 2026, sources exclusively told Republic Media Network.

After having described the India-EU FTA as “mother of all deals” during the Davos Summit 2026, EU Chief will partake in 77th Republic Day celebrations, and co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on 27 January 2026, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Key Flight, Itinerary Details Of Republic Day Chief Guests

EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen landed in Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday, January 24 at 2:42 pm. She was travelling first class from Brussels onboard an Emirates flight - Ek516.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa is slated to arrive in India on January 25 onboard the Emirates flight - Ek516.

During this vital visit, European Council President Costa, and EU Chief Von Der Leyen will “hold restricted and delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi,” according to MEA. An India-EU Business Forum is also expected to be organised on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit, it said.

Ahead of arriving in Delhi today, European Commission President said, “There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP.”

The trade ties between India and the EU date back to 1962 after the south Asian nation developed diplomatic relations with the European Economic community.