Updated 17 September 2025 at 14:45 IST
Empowering Half the Nation: How Modi’s Schemes Are Transforming Lives of India’s Women
As PM Narendra Modi turns 75,.Over 11 years, his government’s women-centric schemes, from Beti Bachao to Ujjwala Yojana, have transformed the lives of millions, making women central to India’s growth story.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
As India celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17, attention turns to Vadnagar, a quaint town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. This 2,500-year-old settlement has earned global recognition as the birthplace of the man who has reshaped India’s political and social fabric.
Modi’s journey from serving tea at a railway station here to becoming India’s most powerful leader symbolizes the aspirations of millions of Indians.
From Welfare to Women-Led Development
For generations, Indian women faced systemic barriers, limited access to education, healthcare, and decision-making power. Since 2014, Modi’s government has made “Nari Shakti” a national mission, moving from women’s development to women-led development.
“Women empowerment is crucial to India's growth. Days of seeing women as ‘homemakers’ have gone, we have to see women as nation builders!” — PM Narendra Modi in the report ‘New Momentum for Nari Shakti’ By PIB.
Key schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mission Shakti, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam have increased female participation in education, governance, and public life
Health and Nutrition: A Life-Cycle Approach
The Mission POSHAN 2.0, with an investment of over ₹1.81 lakh crore, targets nutrition for children, adolescent girls, and mothers, creating a culture of wellness. As of March 2025, 24,533 Anganwadi Centres have been upgraded to Saksham Anganwadis to provide improved early childhood care and education.
Maternal health initiatives like Janani Suraksha Yojana, SUMAN, and PM Matru Vandana Yojana have benefitted over 27 crore women since 2014, ensuring dignified care and reducing out-of-pocket expenses.
Read More - Startup Quits Bengaluru Office After 9 Years Over Broken Roads
Dignity at Home: Housing, Toilets, and Clean Fuel
Under PM Awas Yojana–Gramin, 73% of the 2.75 crore beneficiaries are women, giving them legal home ownership and decision-making power. The Ujjwala Yojana has distributed over 10.3 crore LPG connections, freeing women from smoke-filled kitchens, a milestone hailed by the International Energy Agency.
The Swachh Bharat Mission built 12 crore toilets, and a study revealed that 93% of women reported feeling safer and more dignified post-construction.
Education and Financial Inclusion
The sex ratio at birth has improved from 918 (2014-15) to 930 (2023-24), while school enrolment for girls has risen to 78%. Financial schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana have seen over 4.2 crore accounts opened, helping families invest in their daughters’ futures
The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana has disbursed over 68% of its loans to women, empowering millions to start small businesses. Under the Lakhpati Didi initiative, 1.48 crore women in Self-Help Groups now earn at least ₹1 lakh annually.
Women in Leadership and Defence
The landmark Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam reserves 33% of seats in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for women. Modi’s reforms have opened doors for women in Sainik Schools, the National Defence Academy, and permanent commissions in the armed forces. In May 2025, the first batch of women graduated from the NDA — a historic moment for gender inclusion.
The Future is Women-Led
From Vadnagar’s humble streets to the corridors of power, Modi’s journey mirrors the rise of India’s empowered women. As India enters Amrit Kaal, schemes focused on education, health, entrepreneurship, and safety are not just uplifting women but redefining India’s future.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 13:21 IST