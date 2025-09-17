Empowering Half the Nation: How Modi’s Schemes Are Transforming Lives of India’s Women

As India celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17, attention turns to Vadnagar, a quaint town in Gujarat’s Mehsana district. This 2,500-year-old settlement has earned global recognition as the birthplace of the man who has reshaped India’s political and social fabric.



Modi’s journey from serving tea at a railway station here to becoming India’s most powerful leader symbolizes the aspirations of millions of Indians.



From Welfare to Women-Led Development

For generations, Indian women faced systemic barriers, limited access to education, healthcare, and decision-making power. Since 2014, Modi’s government has made “Nari Shakti” a national mission, moving from women’s development to women-led development.



“Women empowerment is crucial to India's growth. Days of seeing women as ‘homemakers’ have gone, we have to see women as nation builders!” — PM Narendra Modi in the report ‘New Momentum for Nari Shakti’ By PIB.



Key schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mission Shakti, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam have increased female participation in education, governance, and public life



Health and Nutrition: A Life-Cycle Approach

The Mission POSHAN 2.0, with an investment of over ₹1.81 lakh crore, targets nutrition for children, adolescent girls, and mothers, creating a culture of wellness. As of March 2025, 24,533 Anganwadi Centres have been upgraded to Saksham Anganwadis to provide improved early childhood care and education.

Maternal health initiatives like Janani Suraksha Yojana, SUMAN, and PM Matru Vandana Yojana have benefitted over 27 crore women since 2014, ensuring dignified care and reducing out-of-pocket expenses.



Dignity at Home: Housing, Toilets, and Clean Fuel

Under PM Awas Yojana–Gramin, 73% of the 2.75 crore beneficiaries are women, giving them legal home ownership and decision-making power. The Ujjwala Yojana has distributed over 10.3 crore LPG connections, freeing women from smoke-filled kitchens, a milestone hailed by the International Energy Agency.

The Swachh Bharat Mission built 12 crore toilets, and a study revealed that 93% of women reported feeling safer and more dignified post-construction.



Education and Financial Inclusion

The sex ratio at birth has improved from 918 (2014-15) to 930 (2023-24), while school enrolment for girls has risen to 78%. Financial schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana have seen over 4.2 crore accounts opened, helping families invest in their daughters’ futures